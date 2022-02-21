Serena & Venus Williams Show Off Matching Looks in New Behind-the-Scenes Snap from Their ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover Shoot

Tennis superstar Venus Williams took to Instagram today to share a behind-the-shoot photo from her new “Harper’s Bazaar” cover story with sister Serena. The snap shows the iconic athletes doing matching poses while wearing the same body-hugging, off-the-shoulder midi dresses featuring long sleeves and a semi-transparent design.

Venus, who has her own activewear and lifestyle brand EleVen, can be seen on the left in red. On their feet, both sisters are sporting chunky black platform slides with a ridged effect on the vamp strap.

Less than a week ago, Venus posted one of the cover shots and the photos that made the cut inside the magazine on social media. “Such a special honor to be on the cover of @harpersbazaarus March Legacy issue with @serenawilliams,” she captioned the post. Styled by editor-in-chief Samira Nasr, designs by Norma Kamali, Richard Quinn, Rick Owens, Valentino, Balmain and Gucci were pulled for the shoot to dress the tennis champions.

The executive producers of “King Richard” starring Will Smith, which follows their father and life growing up before becoming famous pro athletes, spoke to the publication about the movie, their family and what’s to come for both of them.

Venus Williams wears a white tank top and jeans at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Feb. 18, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

“I don’t think people even thought about what happened before we turned pro,” Venus told Tressie McMillan Cottom. “This isn’t a movie about tennis,” Serena chimed in. “This is a movie about family.” Serena added: “We never planned to just only play tennis — we planned to do more.”

