Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Serves ’70s Style in Flower Power Pants & Dr. Martens Loafers With Jennifer Lopez & Her Twins Emme & Maximilian Muniz for Broadway Show

Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, put a refined spin on ’70s-inspired style while out in New York City on Sunday. The 13-year-old attended the Broadway show “Into the Woods” with Jennifer Lopez and her twins Emme and Maximilian Muñiz.

Seraphina looked stylish in a blue printed button-down shirt. The garment was complete with a structured collar and baggy oversized sleeves.

Seraphina Affleck at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Seraphina teamed the top with vibrant green pants that was adorned with black flowers throughout. She accessorized with dangling dice earrings, an assortment of beaded bracelets and a silver necklace. Completing the star’s look was a pair of black leather shoes.

Jennifer Lopez at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Jennifer Lopez was utterly chic for the family day out. The world renowned pop icon stepped out in a lilac lace dress. The preppy piece featured a sharp white collar and asymmetrical hemline. To amp up the glam, J-Lo accessorized with Gucci stud earrings, a Valentino SuperVee crossbody bag and round tinted sunglasses. Lopez gave her ensemble a sparkling boost with a set of towering Valentino platform heels. The sparkling silhouette sat on a hefty 6-inch block heel.

Emme Muñiz at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Emme was casually dressed for the outing. The 14-year-old wore a dark brown corduroy jacket with a white Nike T-shirt and light-wash denim jeans. On their feet was a pair of Hi-Top Vans sneakers.

Maximilian Muñiz at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Emme’s twin brother Maximilian sported a white short-sleeve with khaki pants and brown suede shoes.

The outing comes a few weeks after the newly-minted family celebrated Lopez and Affleck’s nuptials with a honeymoon in Paris.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see more of J-Lo’s best fashion moments.