Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Serves ’70s Style in Flower Power Pants & Dr. Martens Loafers With Jennifer Lopez & Her Twins Emme & Maximilian Muniz for Broadway Show

Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, put a refined spin on ’70s-inspired style while out in New York City on Sunday. The 13-year-old attended the Broadway show “Into the Woods” with Jennifer Lopez and her twins Emme and Maximilian Muñiz.
Seraphina looked stylish in a blue printed button-down shirt. The garment was complete with a structured collar and baggy oversized sleeves.
Seraphina teamed the top with vibrant green pants that was adorned with black flowers throughout. She accessorized with dangling dice earrings, an assortment of beaded bracelets and a silver necklace. Completing the star’s look was a pair of black leather shoes.
Jennifer Lopez was utterly chic for the family day out. The world renowned pop icon stepped out in a lilac lace dress. The preppy piece featured a sharp white collar and asymmetrical hemline. To amp up the glam, J-Lo accessorized with Gucci stud earrings, a Valentino SuperVee crossbody bag and round tinted sunglasses. Lopez gave her ensemble a sparkling boost with a set of towering Valentino platform heels. The sparkling silhouette sat on a hefty 6-inch block heel.
Emme was casually dressed for the outing. The 14-year-old wore a dark brown corduroy jacket with a white Nike T-shirt and light-wash denim jeans. On their feet was a pair of Hi-Top Vans sneakers.
Emme’s twin brother Maximilian sported a white short-sleeve with khaki pants and brown suede shoes.
The outing comes a few weeks after the newly-minted family celebrated Lopez and Affleck’s nuptials with a honeymoon in Paris.
