Selma Blair Goes Barefoot & Serves Casual Glamour Behind The Scenes of Gap’s New Fall Campaign

Selma Blair had a standout fashion moment as the new face of the Gap. The actress wore an all-black outfit to showcase her collaboration with fashion company Gap.

Blair modeled a long sleeve top featuring a crew neck and ruffled sleeve accent. This was the ‘Smocked Ruffle Top’ from the brand’s new fall collection. She paired the look with slim jeans in the style ‘Mid Rise Vintage Slim Jeans with Washwell’ in the color Black Rinse. To complete the look, she slipped on pointed toe suede boots with a slender heel.

For part of the campaign, the actress switched into patent leather loafers. She accessorized with a thin gold chain and a sparkling statement ring. In other parts of the campaign, Blair switched into nothing but a black varsity jacket with white sleeves sporting her bare feet.

Blair’s platinum blonde bob was kept in a slicked-back fashion. Her makeup was kept minimal with a nude lip. Her makeup was done by Sandy Ganzer who has also worked with Hunter Schafer and Kendall Jenner. Her hair was done by Brent Lavett who has worked with the brand on many projects.

While announcing her collaboration with Gap, Blair shares her thoughts on the clothing store in her new memoir ‘Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up’. The actress used to work in Gap and took to Instagram to say that her time working for the brand was great. Blair said, ‘In a way, working at the Gap was the perfect job for me, a place to channel my deep need for organization.

Gap’s new fall collection is redesigned essential classics made for ‘generations of cultural shapers’. The brand made the entire line with responsibly made fabrics and fresh proportions. The line, along with the pieces modeled by Blair in the campaign, are now available on the brand’s website.