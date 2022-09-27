Selma Blair Updates Elvis Presley’s ‘Jailhouse Rock’ Look in Fringe Skirt & Ballet Flats for ‘Dancing with the Stars’

It was Elvis Presley’s themed night at “Dancing with the Stars”, and Selma Blair performed a cartwheel and splits during her dance with partner, Sasha Farber.

Blair earned the couple an entire 28 points and tied them at 6th place in the competition. For the routine, Blair and Farber are seen wearing matching black and white striped costumes which is a callback to Elvis Presley’s style in “Jailhouse Rock.”

The 15 remaining couples “Can’t Help Falling in Love” with Elvis this week as they take on all-new dance styles to music by The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. CREDIT: ABC/Christopher Willard

Blair is wearing a white and black striped bedazzled top that goes into a fringed white and striped skirt with black dancing shoes and large hoops. Her short hair is slicked back for the performance, while Farber wears black shoes with what appears to be black dancing shoes and a matching white and black striped T-shirt.

It’s not the first time in recent memory that Blair has worn a fringed skirt, she was pictured last week wearing a brown fringe skirt with a slit paired with a bodysuit and black ballet flats.

Selma Blair recently was named as the new face of Gap and she has been sporting minimal and chic looks from the brand. Blair has also been spotted in casual laid back style when showing up to Dancing with the Stars rehearsals. There are 15 remaining couples in the dancing competition which is in its 31st season.

