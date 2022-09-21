Selma Blair Goes Casual Chic in White Converse For “Dancing with the Stars” Rehearsals

Actress Selma Blair arrived at the “Dancing With The Stars” studio with her English fox red Labrador Scout for another day of rehearsals in Los Angeles. Blair didn’t waste an opportunity for a perfectly good style moment.

Blair wore a casual sleeveless black crew neck T-shirt, with a speckled tweed skirt, and white Converse low-top Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of white-rimmed aviator sunglasses, and a silver woven fabric handbag. For jewelry, she wore two statement rings, one on each hand. Blair’s hair is currently dyed platinum blonde and is styled in a pixie cut, a look she unveiled last summer.

Selma Blair is seen on Sept. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The actress made her debut on the new season of “Dancing With The Stars” this week with a stunning performance. She danced with her teacher and competition partner Sasha Farber.

In addition to the reality show competition, Blair recently celebrated landing a new Gap campaign as part of the brand’s Icons campaign, where she starred alongside Labrinth, Cameron Russell, Lucky Blue Smith, and Toni Breidinger. For Blair, this was a full circle moment, as she worked at a Gap store on the Upper East Side in New York when she first moved to New York to pursue acting as she revealed in her book “Mean Baby.”

