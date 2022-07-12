Selena Gomez Embraces Fans in Yellow Dress and Strappy Heels When Leaving London Hotel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez was a sight for the crowd after leaving her hotel in London on Tuesday.

The yellow look was inspired by the ’60s as the sleeves of the dress were very reminiscent of that time, as was her up-do ponytail with the rest of her dark hair fanning over her shoulders. To be even more specific, she wore a square neck mini dress in theyellow color. The dress had an underbust design that swirled around the front into the sides, connecting to the seam. As the long sleeves of her dress flared, so did the ends of her dress which felt very disco-adjacent.

Wherever Gomez was going, this dress would be an essential pairing for daywear. With such a staple neckline, there would be no need for a necklace. Instead, she paired the dress with medium-sized gold earrings that were an addition to the sophistication already present by the dress. She contrasted the bright color with a mauve color for a manicure, which added another set of flavors to this light palette.

Selena Gomez seen leaving her hotel in London. 12 Jul 2022 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA877214_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

The dress had its glorious moment through the crowd of fans, but the real competitor to steal the show was Gomez’s choice of footwear. Strappy sandals have always been a go-to for a flirty and fun mini-dress, but these numbers had so many different layers to make them a one-of-a-kind shoe. To begin, the heels had a pointy toe design with an invisible design. The idea of that alone was conceptually interesting and to only make the heel cooler, were the straps crossing Gomez’s foot with rhinestone accents.