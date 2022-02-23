Selena Gomez Sports Oversized Shearling Coat & Black Ugg Boots While Filming ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in NYC

Selena Gomez opted for a comfy and cozy look while out in New York City on Wednesday. The “Ice Cream” artist was spotted on the set of her HULU series, “Only Murders in the Building.” The mystery-comedy show also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. The television series follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Selena Gomez spotted on the set of her HULU series, “Only Murders in the Building” on February 23, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Gomez made sure to stay warm from the winter chill while filming in the Big Apple. The Grammy Award-winning singer wore an oversized brown shearling coat. Her outwear was complete with fuzzy details along the lapel and on the pockets. She paired her jacket with a long beige sweater.

The producer continued with a casual aesthetic by finishing off her look with a pair of loose-fitting gray sweatpants. She styled her ombre locs in soft waves and added a black face mask for safety.

Selena Gomez spotted filming in New York City on February 23, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to footwear, Gomez slipped into a pair of black Ugg boots. The classic silhouette is known for its iconic soft sheepskin, enduring design and for incorporating a durable, lightweight sole to increase cushioning and traction.

Gomez is known for stepping out in staple footwear styles. The “Let Somebody Go” songstress typically gravitate towards metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in white sneakers from Puma and Ugg slippers. Her personal style is just the tip of the iceberg, Gomez has furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

