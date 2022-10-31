Selena Gomez Declares Her Love for New York in Polo Sweater & Printed Pants

Selena Gomez reminisced in NYC over the weekend.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star posted to her TikTok on Sunday. In her video, she was leaning up against a brick building in NYC. “I love this city,” she yelled. “I can be myself. And nobody judges me.”

In the clip, Gomez wore a beige polo sweater from Reformation. The Otto sweater featured a collared neck and slits along the sides. She added a black crossbody bag to the outfit.

In another post from the weekend, Gomez posed next to a Waverly Place street sign in New York City. She captioned her Instagram post, “Where it all began,” as a reference to her Disney Channel show, “Wizards of Waverly Place.” She starred in the series as Alex Russo from 2007 to 2012. In her post, she wore the same sweater and crossbody bag as her TikTok, but this time you could see a glimpse of her pants. She wore printed pants in a white and brown pattern.

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton.

