Selena Gomez Bursts With Color in Sleek Bra-Style Swimsuit to Share an Empowering Body-Positive Message in Humorous TikTok Video

Selena Gomez recently promoted body positivity in bubbly swimwear on TikTok.

Gomez was seen lounging on a boat in chic style, the video set to audio with a message that resonated with her fans. The audio reinforced the singer’s views on empowerment.

Gomez has been quite active on TikTok, the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer has amassed over 42.5 million followers since embracing the platform.

Gomez wore a blue one-piece bathing suit by La’Mariette in a halter style with thin spaghetti straps. The swimwear was dotted with rainbow-colored bubbles that danced across the fabric. The “Gracie” style’s bodice was structured like a bra top with ruching in the middle, the fabric pleated and stretched slightly, giving the star the support she needed.

The bottom of Gomez’s suit sat high on her hips, the fit giving the suit a retro look. For her day on the water, Gomez accessorized with lengthy gold earrings and wore her hair back and out of her face in a low up-do.

The songstress’s shoes aren’t visible in the video but Gomez has footwear favorites that frequently make appearances on her outings.The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has furthered her presence in the fashion industry through her shoes.

When she’s not running her Rare Beauty empire or singing, Gomez is a champion for body positivity. The star often urges her fans to accept themselves for the way they are naturally without having to change their image for conformity.

