Selena Gomez Upgrades Mom Jeans for ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Post Malone & Pumps

Selena Gomez was stylishly dressed in three closet staples in a new “Saturday Night Live” teaser. The singer and actress is hosting the iconic sketch comedy series this weekend along with a musical performance by Post Malone.

“Saturday Night Live” uploaded a photo of Gomez and Malone posing together of the stage’s steps. When it came to the outfit Gomez went classic and minimal pairing a sleek black turtleneck top with light-wash mom jeans. The “Only Murders in the Building” star added an elegant touch to her ensemble with diamond chandelier earrings. She opted for a side part and curled the ends of her signature brunette tresses.

Malone went monochrome for the appearance. The “Congratulations” hitmaker wore a charcoal-colored jacket over a black shirt and pants with leather shoes.

As for footwear, Gomez rounded out her look with a pair of black pumps. The slip on silhouette remains as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Gomez is known for stepping out in trendy footwear styles. The “Let Somebody Go” songstress typically gravitate towards metallic sandals, neutral pumps and boots for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin.

Selena Gomez spotted out at dinner with the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast in New York City on MAy 11, 2022. CREDIT: BeautofulSignatureIG / SplashNew

She recently put a slick edge on a causal street style outfit as she stepped out for dinner with the “Saturday Night Live” cast in New York City. The “Cut You Off” musician wore a knee-length leather jacket from Aritzia with a black and white striped crewneck sweater and high-waist trousers. On feet was a pair of lug sole boots.

