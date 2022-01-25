Selena Gomez Goes High-Low in Luxe Green Coat and Affordable Sam Edelman Loafers on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez dressed warmly yesterday to film her hit Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building.” The actress has returned to New York City to film the comedic mystery show with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The “Another Cinderella Story” star was seen in New York City, wearing a furry green Proenza Schouler coat. The $895 faux fur number featured a long silhouette with large lapels and a thick belt attachment. Layered over black trousers and a printed scarf, the outerwear proved ideal for Gomez while shooting outside. Her outfit gained a hint of drama from gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, as well.

Selena Gomez films “Only Murders in the Building” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez films “Only Murders in the Building” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer’s shoes of choice were lug-sole Sam Edelman loafers. The $140 Dandrea style featured chunky ridged soles totaling 2.25 inches in height. The pair gained a vintage-inspired twist from a slip-on silhouette with black leather uppers, including tassel accents. The pair added a groovy edge to Gomez’s ensemble.

Selena Gomez films “Only Murders in the Building” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Gomez’s loafers. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Sam Edelman’s Dandria loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Lug-sole loafers have been a top footwear trend over the last several seasons, due to their relaxed nature and thick whimsical soles. Brands like Prada, Gucci and Ganni have released their own styles that have become hallmarks of the trend. Aside from the “Stars Dance” musician, stars like Elsa Hosk, Bella Hadid and Rita Ora have worn loafers by Celine, Vinny’s and Alexander McQueen in recent weeks.

Selena Gomez films “Only Murders in the Building” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

