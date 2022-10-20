Selena Gomez Cozies Up in Striped Sweater & Black Booties for Dinner in NYC

Selena Gomez had Italian for dinner last night. The “Only Murders in The Building” star was photographed leaving the Carbone restaurant in New York City.

For the occasion, the singer wore a black and white striped turtleneck knit sweater under a dark gray long wool coat. She paired the look with boyfriend jeans that featured raw hemming on the ends. Gomez accessorized with gold oversized hoops and carried a black leather Louis Vuitton shoulder bag with an embroidered monogram and a gold linked chain as a shoulder strap.

Selena Gomez is spotted eating at Carbone in New York City for the first time after taking a picture with Hailey Bieber. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

To complete the look, Gomez slipped on a pair of black square-toe ankle boots. The leather boots featured a zipper closure with a 3-inch heel.

Gomez’s usual chic style features various types of footwear. She often slips on sandals and pumps for events and sneakers or slippers for casual days. Her shoe closet is filled with pieces from luxury brands like Prada and Christian Louboutin and affordable shoes from Ugg and Puma.

