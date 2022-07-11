Selena Gomez Embraces ’60s Vibes in Houndstooth Mini Skirt, Flipped Hair & Pumps for Rare Beauty Lipstick Launch in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez recent press look gave serious vintage vibes.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star hit a Sephora store in Paris on Friday as part of her press tour for her beauty brand, Rare Beauty. To celebrate the launch of the Kind Words Matte lipstick collection, Gomez met with fans and spoke on a panel at the local Sephora store. To the event, Gomez wore a two piece set from Alaïa. The set included a short sleeve crop top and a skirt with a flared, pleated bottom half. The black and white houndstooth set gave off major ’60s vibes, and Gomez’s flipped hairstyle played into the retro look of the outfit. She added hoop earrings and carried a black heart-shaped bag.

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum added white heels to round out the look. Her Stuart Weitzman pumps featured a pointed toe and a heel reaching roughly 4 inches in height.

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton.

