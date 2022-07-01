Selena Gomez’s Blazer Dress Has Romantic Twists With Strappy Heels at Rare Beauty Lipstick Collection Launch

Selena Gomez attended her beauty brand’s latest event in a flirty take on a classic business style.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star celebrated the launch of Rare Beauty’s matte lip liners and lipsticks on Wednesday night in Santa Monica, Calif. To the event, Gomez donned a black blazer mini dress, styled by Kate Young. The Alexander McQueen dress featured a romantic asymmetrical lace insert along the left side of the piece.

Gomez at an event for her beauty brand Rare Beauty in Santa Monica on June 29. CREDIT: Getty

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum slipped into a pair of Jimmy Choo strappy sandals to finish off her look. The Minny heels featured an ankle strap, a toe strap and a thin stiletto heel that reached 3 inches in height.

Gomez at an event for her beauty brand Rare Beauty in Santa Monica on June 29. CREDIT: Getty

Gomez kept her accessories fairly minimal, adding just a pair of gold hoop earrings to the look. She kept her hair down and of course, wore her new matte lipstick.

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton.

