Selena Gomez Hosts ‘SNL’ in Cutout Bow Dress and Mirror-Heel Pumps with Post Malone

Selena Gomez brought chic style to the stage while hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend in New York City. The star’s “SNL” debut is the penultimate episode of season 47, which ends next week.

While taking the stage to deliver her monologue, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star wore an elegant Mach & Mach minidress. Styled by Kate Young, the black number featured long sleeves with lightly flared cuffs and a mock-neck silhouette. Adding to its allure were a rounded side and back cutout for a modern touch. Completing the dress’ sleek whimsy were vertical rows of crystal bows — one of Mach & Mach’s brand signatures — punctuating each sleeve, creating smaller cutouts with a dash of sparkle. Gomez’s outfit was finished with rounded gold hoop earrings by HVN. The $145 Jupiter style, covered in black crystals, boosted her look’s modern glamour and created a gleaming statement.

The musician’s monologue included a shout-out to her mom, jokes about her “Only Murders” co-stars and being single — plus references to her days on “Barney.”

Selena Gomez hosts “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on May 14, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

For footwear, the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer strapped into a sleek pair of Aquazzura pumps. Her $1,195 Mirror style featured pointed toes, thin slingback and ankle straps in black suede. Completing the sharp set were thin mirrored silver stiletto heels, totaling 4.13 inches in height for a smooth finish.

Selena Gomez hosts “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on May 14, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

The episode also featured a musical performance by Post Malone. The rapper took the stage with Roddy Rich to perform his song “Cooped Up,” wearing a black leather collared jacket and matching trousers with black Cuban-heeled Western boots.

Roddy Ricch and Post Malone perform “Cooped Up” on “Saturday Night Live” on May 14, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

In his second performance of “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol,” Post Malone swapped outfits for a subversive look: a white collared shirt covered in silver studs, paired with black suspenders and a pleated midi-length skirt. Finishing this look, though they weren’t fully visible, were a pair of black lug-sole loafers.

Post Malone performs “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” on “Saturday Night Live” on May 14, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

