Selena Gomez Gets Pretty in Pink & Her Little Sister Gracie Sparkles in Crystals

Selena Gomez showed off an elegant pink outfit while sharing a sweet sister moment on social media over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the former Disney Channel star posted a photo set of herself hugging her 8-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. Wearing her hair back in a sleek ponytail, she donned a bubblegum pink halter dress with a high neck, subtle ruching and an asymmetrical hem.

The Puma collaborator, who currently stars in the Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building,” also put a slinky pair of shimmery ankle-strap sandals from Stuart Weitzman. The minimalist silhouette is the brand’s Nudistsong style, which comes in a variety of finishes.

A laundry list of celebrities are known to love Stuart Weitzman’s Nudistsong sandal, including Rita Ora, Elle Fanning, Mindy Kaling, Hailee Steinfeld, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and many more.

Meanwhile, Gracie looked adorable in a navy blue sequin-covered frock and black ankle boots featuring a slightly pointed toe. Previously, Gracie has hit the red carpet alongside her 29-year-old sister when they attended the premiere of “Frozen 2” together in 2019. She made her debut wearing a matching Marc Jacobs dress and cape.

Selena Gomez and sister Gracie Teefey wear Marc Jacobs at the premiere of “Frozen 2” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. in 2019. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutters

