Selena Gomez Gets Cozy in Black Sweater & Chunky Boots for New York Knicks Game

Selena Gomez was seen leaving Madison Square Garden in New York wearing an all-black ensemble. The singer watched the basketball game between the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder this Sunday.

For the game, Gomez wore straight-leg black slacks and a cozy black sweater with a thick turtleneck. The outfit was perfectly suited for the rapidly chilling fall weather.

Selena Gomez is seen leaving Madison Square Garden on Nov. 13, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Gomez paired the fall-ready look with minimal accessories except for a small black leather bag featuring a yellow-gold chain.

For footwear, Gomez chose black leather round-toe boots with chunky platforms. A footwear staple in the closets of many a New Yorker during fall, the classic shoe style pairs well with outfits that are a touch more on the masculine side, such as her outfit.

Selena Gomez is seen leaving Madison Square Garden on Nov. 13, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When she’s not sporting a classic boot, Gomez can be seen wearing a variety of footwear options. When she’s dressing up for an event, you can typically see the “Only Murders in the Building” actress wearing strappy stilettos or a high-platform pump to running errands in a classic “dad” sneaker. Her closet is filled with pieces from high-end designers like Prada and Christian Louboutin to more affordable brands like Ugg and Puma.

