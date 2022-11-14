×
Selena Gomez Gets Cozy in Black Sweater & Chunky Boots for New York Knicks Game

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Celebrity Sightings In New York City – November 13, 2022
Selena Gomez Street Style
Selena Gomez Street Style
Selena Gomez Street Style
Selena Gomez Street Style
Selena Gomez was seen leaving Madison Square Garden in New York wearing an all-black ensemble. The singer watched the basketball game between the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder this Sunday.

For the game, Gomez wore straight-leg black slacks and a cozy black sweater with a thick turtleneck. The outfit was perfectly suited for the rapidly chilling fall weather.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Selena Gomez is seen leaving Madison Square Garden on November 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Selena Gomez is seen leaving Madison Square Garden on Nov. 13, 2022 in New York.
CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Gomez paired the fall-ready look with minimal accessories except for a small black leather bag featuring a yellow-gold chain.

For footwear, Gomez chose black leather round-toe boots with chunky platforms. A footwear staple in the closets of many a New Yorker during fall, the classic shoe style pairs well with outfits that are a touch more on the masculine side, such as her outfit.

When she’s not sporting a classic boot, Gomez can be seen wearing a variety of footwear options. When she’s dressing up for an event, you can typically see the “Only Murders in the Building” actress wearing strappy stilettos or a high-platform pump to running errands in a classic “dad” sneaker. Her closet is filled with pieces from high-end designers like Prada and Christian Louboutin to more affordable brands like Ugg and Puma.

