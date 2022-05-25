Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut With Shaggy Bangs, Quirky Lip Sync & Hidden Shoes in Viral TikTok Video

Selena Gomez made a glamorous appearance on TikTok today, much to the excitement of more than 3 million viewers.

The singer lip-synced to a brief audio clip, playing around on the popular app, debuting her surprising new hair cut, complete with bangs. In the video, the “Come And Get It’ songstress wore her hair down in a shaggy, lived-in style with thick bangs. The singer wore a chocolate brown mock neck crop top and what seemed to be matching bottoms in a similar color. Gomez wore a nude lip color and a brown smokey eye, the star looking to a more natural look.

While Gomez’s shoes aren’t visible, it’s safe to say that the star could be wearing any number of footwear silhouettes that would have been an apt complement to the outfit. Although the star seems to love heels, a basic white sneaker or sandals would’ve been a fine choice.

In fact, white sneaker would offset the brown color while turning the look slightly on its head, making it a bit sportier.

Gomez has amounted nearly 41 million followers on the app, the star posting frequently with songs or audio clips featured in each video. The post follows Gomez’s recent hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” with musical performance by rapper Post Malone that garnered the star huge success.