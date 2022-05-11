Selena Gomez Puts Slick Edge on Business-Casual Trousers With Lug Sole Boots for ‘SNL’ Cast Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez put a slick edge on a casual street style outfit as she stepped out for dinner with the “Saturday Night Live” cast in New York City. The “Cut You Off” singer is slated to host the iconic sketch comedy series on May 14.

Gomez pulled out an almost-entirely black ensemble for the outing. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress wore a knee-length leather jacket from Aritzia. She wore the outerwear over a black and white striped crewneck sweater.

Gomez teamed the striped top with black high-waist trousers. The high-waist bottoms were streamlined with creases and had a cropped hemline. To keep things simple, she pulled her hair back into a high ponytail and accessorized with a black face mask and a small Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

Completing her look was a pair of leather lug sole boots by The Row. The shoe style featured a smooth and thick outer sole and a front zipper entry. Lug sole boots have become a top trend this year, due to their full coverage and thick soles.

Gomez is known for stepping out in staple footwear styles. The “Let Somebody Go” songstress typically gravitate towards metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in white sneakers from Puma and Ugg slippers. Her personal style is just the tip of the iceberg, Gomez has furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

