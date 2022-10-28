Selena Gomez Goes Wild in Leopard Pajama-Inspired Blouse & Leather Slides on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Selena Gomez is back on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The singer, who is currently promoting her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”, recorded an interview with Kelly Clarkson, which will air on Nov. 2 – two days before the doc premieres on Apple TV+.

For the occasion, Gomez chose a wild print. She wore a pajama-inspired blouse and calf-high pants featuring an all-over leopard print.

Selena Gomez visited the set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Nov. 2 in Universal City, Calif. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

For her footwear, Gomez went with black leather sandals in slide style. The shoes featured a thick toe strap with a small heel, reaching less than 1 inch. The footwear added to the comfortable vibe of the look.

Gomez is usually seen wearing strappy heels or comfortable booties on interviews and red carpets. Her shoe closet is filled with pieces from luxury brands like Prada and Christian Louboutin and affordable shoes from Ugg and Puma. She has also collaborated with many brands over the years including Coach, Puma, and Adidas.

Selena Gomez visited the set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Nov. 2, 2022 in Universal City, Calif. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The singer kept her dark brown bob in a soft wave style with her minimal makeup featuring a light eye look and a coral lip. Gomez always works with hairstylist Marissa Marino and makeup artist Melissa Murdick. If they are not working with the actress, you can see their work on other stars like Jennifer Morrison, Lana Condor, and Olivia Holt.

Selena Gomez visited the set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Nov. 2, 2022 in Universal City, Calif. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is a documentary directed by David Renshaw, and will show the singer’s journey with mental health. During the talk, Gomez also talked about her Hulu crime series “Only Murder In The Building” and working with Martin Short and Steve Martin.

