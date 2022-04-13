Selena Gomez and Her ‘Power Stylist’ Kate Young Go Sleek in All-Black for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’

Selena Gomez and her stylist Kate Young grace the cover of The Hollywood Reporter’s annual “Power Stylists” issue, which was revealed today.

Selena Gomez on the “Power Stylists” cover of The Hollywood Reporter with Kate Young.

For Gomez’s look, she went with a black evening gown that featured a cowl neckline and had cape sleeves for a regal finish. The garment also had a floor-length hemline that covered up her shoes, but she was surrounded by footwear in the photoshoot.

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

As for Young, she donned a black sequined jacket that incorporated structured shoulders and shiny gold buttons. On the lower half, she wore a pair of black trousers that had a sleek matching stripe running down the legs for a tuxedo-like appearance.

Gomez spoke on how responsive Young is to her needs: “Kate is very collaborative. We usually start with a phone conversation or a FaceTime and she always asks me what I am thinking and how I want to feel for the particular event,” said. “Kate’s very patient because she knows how much I hate fittings … I never want to try anything.”

THR profiled some of Hollywood’s most prominent stylists, including Jason Rembert, Jason Bolden, Tara Swennen and Law Roach, who was named Stylist of the Year. The interview covered fashion secrets, the fantasy of celebrity styling and what it’s like dressing up their superstar talents.

