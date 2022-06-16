Selena Gomez Goes Green In Romantic Emerald Dress & Peep-Toe Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If you are in search of some dress inspiration for post-pandemic wedding season 2022, then look no further than Selena Gomez. The singer and actress looked stunning while arriving on set for a tapping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star stepped out in an off-the-shoulder emerald green dress by Self Portrait. Cut from stretchy crêpe, the garment features slightly puffed sleeves, a gathered bodice, a flattering draped skirt, and thigh-high side slit. Gomez styled her hair in a low ponytail and accessorized with chunky hoop earrings.

Selena Gomez arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Selena Gomez spotted at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Completing the star’s look was a pair of patent leather peep-toe mules. Mules typically feature an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot. Mules were first popularized in the 17th century as bedroom slippers, later becoming fashionable thanks to wealthy women in the French court. The shoe variety reemerged in the 1950s, with stars like Marilyn Monroe favoring the style.

Selena Gomez at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Gomez is known for stepping out in staple footwear styles. The “Let Somebody Go” songstress will likely gravitate towards metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin.

