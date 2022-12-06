×
Selena Gomez Delivers Classic Style in Black Velvety Dress & Pointy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Amina Ayoud
Selena Gomez stopped by the “Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday. Gomez’s appearance saw the star playing a fan-favorite game titled “Egg Roulette,” while teasing new music in the process. She also talked about her new documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” streaming now on Apple TV.

The pop star’s interview look was classic, acting as a love letter to simple all-black ensembles.

Selena Gomez on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon which aired yesterday Dec. 5th, 2022.
Selena Gomez on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon which aired yesterday Dec. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The “Same Old Love” singer wore a black midi dress with a plunging neckline made of cozy velvet fabric. The long-sleeve style was worn alongside colorful rings, geometric diamond-dotted earrings, and an eye-catching pastel manicure.

Gomez wore her silky tresses in a casual straight style with shaggy front-facing bangs.

A versatile closet staple across the decades, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class, the little black dress was reclaimed by high society in the 1920s after Coco Chanel designed an iconic ink-colored sheath dress marketed toward the rich.

As far as footwear goes, Gomez opted for a pair of black pumps with a pointed toe and suede finish that added a sophisticated flair to her look.

Gomez regularly dons metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada, and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as faux-fur-lined Ugg slippers. Gomez has furthered her presence in the fashion industry through her shoes.

