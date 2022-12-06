Selena Gomez Delivers Classic Style in Black Velvety Dress & Pointy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez stopped by the “Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday. Gomez’s appearance saw the star playing a fan-favorite game titled “Egg Roulette,” while teasing new music in the process. She also talked about her new documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” streaming now on Apple TV.

The pop star’s interview look was classic, acting as a love letter to simple all-black ensembles.

Selena Gomez on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon which aired yesterday Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The “Same Old Love” singer wore a black midi dress with a plunging neckline made of cozy velvet fabric. The long-sleeve style was worn alongside colorful rings, geometric diamond-dotted earrings, and an eye-catching pastel manicure.

Gomez wore her silky tresses in a casual straight style with shaggy front-facing bangs.

A versatile closet staple across the decades, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class, the little black dress was reclaimed by high society in the 1920s after Coco Chanel designed an iconic ink-colored sheath dress marketed toward the rich.

As far as footwear goes, Gomez opted for a pair of black pumps with a pointed toe and suede finish that added a sophisticated flair to her look.

Selena Gomez on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon which aired yesterday Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Gomez regularly dons metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada, and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as faux-fur-lined Ugg slippers. Gomez has furthered her presence in the fashion industry through her shoes.

