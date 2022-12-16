Selena Gomez Elevates Tweed Minidress With 5-Inch Hourglass Heels at ‘My Mind & Me’ New York Screening

Selena Gomez gave a minidress a towering boost while attending a private screening of her new AppleTV+ documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” in New York City on Dec. 14. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress appeared at SoHo House in sophisticated style.

For the occasion, the “Calm Down” singer initially arrived in a cream robe coat. The outerwear had a belted waist with wide lapels and large square pockets. Underneath, Gomez wore a tweed button-down minidress by Self Portrait. The garment featured black detailing, a plunging deep V-neckline and several pockets.

Selena Gomez arrives at a private screening of her documentary “My Mind and Me” at Soho House on Dec. 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Ice Cream” artist layered the dress with sheer black tights. To place more emphasis on her look, Gomez opted for minimal accessories and slicked her hair back into a high ponytail.

To elevate her ensemble, the Emmy-nominated producer completed her look with Tom Ford’s Velvet Disco platform sandal. Made in Italy, the sensational silhouette is lined with leather and features a stacked platform with a 5.5-inch hourglass-shaped heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Gomez is known for stepping out in staple footwear styles. The “Let Somebody Go” songstress will likely gravitate towards metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” is a tell-all documentary film about Selena Gomez and her time in the limelight after achieving unimaginable stardom. Just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. The film is an intimate study that spans her 6-year journey to fame shown in a brand new light. The documentary will be available for streaming starting Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

