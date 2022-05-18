×
Selena Gomez Goes Preppy-Chic With ’90s-Inspo Hair, Mango Mini Skirt & Satin Pumps at Disney 2022 Upfront

By Ashley Rushford
Selena Gomez
It may technically still be spring, but summer fashion season has begun. Case in point: Selena Gomez leaned into sunny pastels at Disney’s 2022 Upfront held at Pier 36 in New York City on Tuesday. The singer was promoting her hit Hulu series, “Only Murders in the Building,” which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Gomez’s appearance comes on the heels after making her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. The “Ice Cream” hitmaker has been a poster child for warm weather fashion as of lately.

Selena Gomez, Disney 2022 Upfront, Mango, Pumps
Selena Gomez arrives at Disney 2022 Upfront Red held at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City on May 17, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Selena Gomez, Disney 2022 Upfront, Mango, Pumps
Selena Gomez arrives at Disney 2022 Upfront held at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City on May 17, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Gomez is clearly feeling monochrome at the moment as she arrived at Disney’s Upfront’s in a clementine blazer skirt set from Mango. The eye-catching ensemble retails for $160. The outfit included a Cotton Suit Blazer. The overcoat had a low-cut neckline, wide lapels, 3/4 sleeves and side square pockets. The “Spring Breakers” actress teamed the top with a matching Cotton Suit Skirt.

She styled her hair in an ’90s-style updo, which helped to put her impressive number of piercings on full display. In addition to a line of gold studs and small hoops, she also wore large rectangular earrings, giving her chic look a bit of an edge.

Selena Gomez, Disney 2022 Upfront, Mango, Pumps
Selena Gomez at the Disney 2022 Upfront in New York City on May 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

To ground things, she slipped into a pair of satin pumps. The shiny silhouette had a triangular pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Selena Gomez, Pointy Pumps, Disney 2022 Upfront
A closer look at Selena Gomez satin pumps.
CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Gomez is known for stepping out in staple footwear styles. The “Let Somebody Go” songstress typically gravitate towards metallic sandals and neutral pointed toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin.

