Scott Disick’s Girlfriend Holly Scarfone Elevates Her ‘Talentless’ Style With Croc Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Scott Disick’s girlfriend Holly Scarfone supported her boyfriend’s brand at dinner last night in Los Angeles.

The “Too Hot to Handle” star stepped out exited Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing a black crop top from Scott Disick’s clothing line, Talentless. She paired the cropped tee with a black mini skirt. Her skirt featured cutouts along the side held together with sparkly crystal pins. Scarfone added a few rings, earrings and a light pink top handle bag to her look.

Scarfone in LA on May 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Scarfone added a pair of knee-high boots to her ensemble. Her leather boots featured a beige crocodile pattern as well as a pointed toe finish. The tall boots also included a block heel that added at least 3 inches to the overall height.

A closer look at Scarfone’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Knee-high boots were a big trend during fall and winter 2021 as well as 2020. Commonly made of leather or suede, the style of footwear are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or skinny jeans. They can be worn in warmer months when paired with shorter skirts and shorts, such at Scarfone’s latest look. Other celebrities who have worn the silhouette recently include Khloe Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Charli XCX.

Add these knee-high boots to your wardrobe for a versatile shoe option.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Hersha Boot, $90

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

Buy Now: Nine West Hiya Heeled Boots, $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lulus

Buy Now: Katari Light Nude Croc Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots, $56

See how high heels have evolved through the years through this gallery.