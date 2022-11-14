Saweetie Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Green Leather Jacket at Teen Vogue Summit 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie attended Teen Vogue‘s 2022 Summit in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The rapper arrived in a retro-casual outfit.

The “Best Friend” songstress wore a classic black midi crop top with coordinated leggings in the same color. She layered up with a deep green cropped jacket featuring pink and white lapels and geometric cutouts on its center.

For accessories, Saweetie donned a set of diamond chains and decorated her long fuchsia nails with mini chromatic adornments. She also added large hoop earrings to her opulent necklaces and glammed in shimmery eyeshadow near her inner eyelids and pink, sparkle-infused lip gloss.

Saweetie attends Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios on Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Saweetie completed her look with Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps. The Gz Aida style features an open-toe mule design with matching covered stiletto heels and platform. The shoe elevated her outfit by 6 inches.

Gz Aida by Giuseppe Zanotti CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

The “High Maintenance” artist often wears similar towering designs with signature shades, bright adornments, and sculpted heels by labels, including Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Femme Los Angeles. Saweetie’s most recent red carpet appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards in April saw the star step out in fuschia sky-high pumps, a matching bustier top, opera gloves, and a floor-length skirt from Maison Valentino’s fall 2022 couture by the design house’s Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

When not wearing heels, she trades the heightened footwear types for sandals and sneakers, fronting those by Ugg, Ganni, and Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Retro, Low-Dunks, and Vapormax in vibrant colorways. In June, she announced a collaboration with Crocs, premiering several Saweetie-inspired styles and sparkling shoe charms.

