Saweetie Slayed For Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC Special

Saweetie was looking real “Icy” during her performance for the NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party where she played a number of her top-charting hits, including “Tap In” and “Faking Love” which she performed alongside singer Anitta. Well, we’re definitely tap, tap, tapping in to these fabulous looks Saweetie served on stage.

Saweetie is looking sweet in this silver and pink ensemble; consisting of a long sheer skirt with a high slit, a holographic sparkling bustier, multiple “icy” jewelry pieces which perfectly coordinate with her microphone and a stylish close-cut haircut. The star of this outfit; aside from Saweetie herself, were the stunning strappy pink and silver wrap-around high heels that gave the outfit a girlish edge.

Saweetie head-to-toe in a pink and silver ensemble for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC special on December 31, 2021 in New York. Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Saweetie’s other outfit for the evening was just as stunning as her pretty-in-pink look. Saweetie rocked this look while she was on stage performing a medley of her hits like “Tap In”, “Icy” and her hit song with songstress Anitta “Faking Love”. Saweetie wore a sheer and sparkling look designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Saweetie slayed in this cut-out dress that featured sheer olive-green fabric and a sparking top-and-bottom set that nicely coordinated with Miley Cyrus’s all-silver ensemble.

Saweetie (Right) and Miley Cyrus (Left) performing for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC special on December 31, 2021 in New York. Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

We fake no love for either of these outfits Saweetie wore. The rapper is known for her love for “icy” details; be it her jewelry or other accessories like her microphone, and her propensity for bright and eye-catching colors. Saweetie started off the year with a bang and we can’t wait to see what pieces she will be wearing next for the stage or the red carpet.