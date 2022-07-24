Saweetie Commands Attention in Edgy Crochet Dress & Thong Sandals With Bejeweled Pedicure at Rolling Loud

Saweetie recently jetted to Miami to perform at famed hip-hop festival Rolling Loud — and she packed a mid-calf crocheted dress for the occasion.

But don’t let the description fool you— this isn’t your grandma’s conservative crochet for chilly winter weather. The 29-year-old rapper’s choice look was undeniably striking, perfect for the hot summer weather in Florida.

To attend the first day of Rolling Loud in Miami on July 22, Saweetue wore a baby blue crochet halter dress by independent designer Bailey Prado, which was hand spray painted with white star and butterfly accents. The mid-calf dress featured a deep V neckline and two large side cutouts. A ring detail connected the halter top to the skirt bottom, which hung low in the back revealing a matching crochet string bikini bottom.

Saweetie attends Rolling Loud on July 22 in Miami. CREDIT: Getty

Saweetie paired the one-of-a-kind look with a pair of white Louis Vuitton flip-flop heels with a wide square toe. She accessorized with a hearty collection of diamond rings, necklaces and bracelets, some of which featured blue sapphires. The rapper also wore a pair of large diamond pavé hoop earrings which peeked out from under her long curled blond locks.

In true Saweetie style, the performer flashed a statement manicure and bedazzled pedicure with her look, modeling long acrylics decorated with colorful swirled nail art and crystals. She focused her glam makeup look around bold lashes, a blushed cheek, and a deep nude lip.

Saweetie wore the modern crochet look to take photos and give press interviews before her performance on day one of Rolling Loud. The annual festival celebrates hip-hop music, often called the largest hip-hop festival in the world.

Though Saweetie embraced designer footwear for Rolling Loud, the rapper is known for her affinity for a more affordable shoe style — Crocs. In fact, the rapper is a Crocs ambassador. She has released two collaborations with the brand in the last year, including the recent icy Jibbitz collection from June.

When it comes to clothing, Saweetie has a love for designer labels like Moschino, Chanel, Gucci and Alexandre Vauthier. She also experiments with smaller trend-forward fashion brands like Kai Collective and Bailey Prado. Besides her Crocs, the rapper can often be spotted in stiletto pumps by brands like Chanel, Gucci, Hermés and Christian Louboutin.