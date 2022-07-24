×
Saweetie Commands Attention in Edgy Crochet Dress & Thong Sandals With Bejeweled Pedicure at Rolling Loud

By Katie Dupere
Spotify x Rolling Loud Miami 2022 – Day 1
Saweetie recently jetted to Miami to perform at famed hip-hop festival Rolling Loud — and she packed a mid-calf crocheted dress for the occasion.

But don’t let the description fool you— this isn’t your grandma’s conservative crochet for chilly winter weather. The 29-year-old rapper’s choice look was undeniably striking, perfect for the hot summer weather in Florida.

To attend the first day of Rolling Loud in Miami on July 22, Saweetue wore a baby blue crochet halter dress by independent designer Bailey Prado, which was hand spray painted with white star and butterfly accents. The mid-calf dress featured a deep V neckline and two large side cutouts. A ring detail connected the halter top to the skirt bottom, which hung low in the back revealing a matching crochet string bikini bottom.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Saweetie attends Spotify x Rolling Loud Miami 2022 - Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Spotify )
Saweetie attends Rolling Loud on July 22 in Miami.
CREDIT: Getty

Saweetie paired the one-of-a-kind look with a pair of white Louis Vuitton flip-flop heels with a wide square toe. She accessorized with a hearty collection of diamond rings, necklaces and bracelets, some of which featured blue sapphires. The rapper also wore a pair of large diamond pavé hoop earrings which peeked out from under her long curled blond locks.

In true Saweetie style, the performer flashed a statement manicure and bedazzled pedicure with her look, modeling long acrylics decorated with colorful swirled nail art and crystals. She focused her glam makeup look around bold lashes, a blushed cheek, and a deep nude lip.

Saweetie wore the modern crochet look to take photos and give press interviews before her performance on day one of Rolling Loud. The annual festival celebrates hip-hop music, often called the largest hip-hop festival in the world.

Though Saweetie embraced designer footwear for Rolling Loud, the rapper is known for her affinity for a more affordable shoe style — Crocs. In fact, the rapper is a Crocs ambassador. She has released two collaborations with the brand in the last year, including the recent icy Jibbitz collection from June.

When it comes to clothing, Saweetie has a love for designer labels like Moschino, Chanel, Gucci and Alexandre Vauthier. She also experiments with smaller trend-forward fashion brands like Kai Collective and Bailey Prado. Besides her Crocs, the rapper can often be spotted in stiletto pumps by brands like Chanel, Gucci, Hermés and Christian Louboutin.

Saweetie’s Style Moments Through the Years

