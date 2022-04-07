Saweetie Debuts Vibrant Pink Hair With 5-Inch Metallic Heels & Skinny Jeans at Clippers Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie hit the latest NBA game in a cute and casual outfit.

The rapper was spotted at the Crypto.com Arena in on Wednesday in LA, watching the Clippers play the Suns. To the event, Saweetie showed off bright pink hair, styled in a high ponytail. She wore a white crop T-shirt with a light pink and green butterfly logo. She paired her top with blue skinny jeans, and glammed up the look with sparkly chunky necklaces and large hoop earrings.

Saweetie dressed up her casual outfit with a pair of silver sky-high heels. Her metallic sandals featured an ankle strap as well as a toe strap. Her heels also had a thin stiletto heel reaching at least 5 inches, giving Saweetie a serious boost.

As for Saweetie herself, the “Best Friend” rapper’s style rotation includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. You can also find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

She has lately been showing off her formal style, most recently attending the Grammy Awards on Sunday. To the event, she wore two outfits on the red carpet. Her first look was a hot pink bra top and skirt set from Valentino, while her second was a dramatic black ballgown from Oscar de la Renta paired with black strappy heels.

