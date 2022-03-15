Saweetie Serves ’70s Vibes With Pastel Pink Hair, Psychedelic Prints & Sculptural Heels

Saweetie came through with a head-turning ensemble that could make a festive style statement for spring season. The “Best Friend” hitmaker uploaded a photoset on Instagram on Monday night showing off the new look as she also debuted pastel pink hair styled in loose curls — a departure from her usual brown locs.

Saweetie wore a sheer two-piece set. Her outfit prompted a ’70s vibe as it included a mauve crop top that was accented with a structured collar, psychedelic print throughout, bell sleeves and sharp points on the bottom of the hem. She teamed the long-sleeve garment with matching pants.

The chart topping musician complemented her outfit with silver eyeshadow, a nude lip and long teal nails. To further elevate the moment, she coordinated with edgy platform sandals. The open-toe silhouette included a chunky square sole and a pink metallic block heel. Platform sandals have easily become a go-to for celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Vanessa Hudgens, Ciara and Olivia Culpo.

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie’s person clothing aesthetic consists of trendy and modern pieces. She has also made a name for herself within the industry by partnering with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. Along with fashion, she has tapped into the beauty realm by launching her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors. For footwear, the “Icy Girl” artist tends to gravitate towards creations from Christian Cowan, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

Earlier this month, she made a bold statement at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. The “Grown-ish” actress graced the red carpet in a sheer black dress from Valentino Couture. The frock had a see-through skirt that incorporated black fringe throughout. She paired the risky dress with black strappy sandals.

Click through the gallery to see Saweetie’s style through the years.