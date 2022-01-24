Saweetie Pops in Purple Metallic Boots and Little Black Dress for MAC’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie made a case for metallic in MAC’s latest campaign.

The rapper made a footwear statement in an all-black outfit matched with a pair of bold boots. The star posed for the campaign photos in an edgy black dress. The satin silhouette featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a long draping jacket. The collared trench flowed down to her ankles and featured long sleeves with silver buckle details at her wrists.

The look was also accentuated with fabulous accessories including a pair of translucent mesh black Gucci gloves with the brand’s signature print embroidered into them. She also added to the look with silver jewelry. She wore two diamond choker necklaces, which she layered with a long silver chain. She also wore a pair of dangly statement earrings and thick rings on each of her hands.

The focal point of the look was the “Best Friend” singer’s standout footwear. She brought a pop of color to the ensemble in a pair of purple metallic Giuseppe Zanotti Raquel Boots. The over the knee boots boasted a shiny finish as well as a pointed toe and sleek 4-inch stiletto heels.

Saweetie stars in the beauty campaign alongside Cher. The pair are featured in MAC’s “Challenge Accepted” campaign, which invites its users to put their products to the test.

The 28-year-old is known for her bold and boisterous taste in fashion and has a specific knack for statement styles. Saweetie can often be seen sporting glittery bodysuits, bejeweled mini dresses and bright separates.

When it comes to designers, Saweetie has a penchant for clothing from labels Chanel and Gucci. She also loves to wear accessories and shoes from the previously listed brands as well as Hermés and Christian Louboutin. On the footwear front, she wears silhouettes like stiletto pumps, boots of all varieties, and effective sneakers.

