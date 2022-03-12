Saweetie Steps Into Spring Colors With Pastel Green Mules & Denim Cutoffs at Lakers Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie makes watching basketball a stylish event. The “Best Friend” rapper was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday night leaving the Crypto.com Arena after the Lakers vs. Wizards game in a black and white striped tank top from Mowalola that had a pink heart etched across the front and distressed denim cutoff shorts.

Saweetie leaving the Crypto.com Arena after the Lakers Vs Wizards Game In Los Angeles on March 11, 2022. CREDIT: Damian Avitia /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Saweetie leaving the Crypto.com Arena after the Lakers Vs Wizards Game In Los Angeles on March 11, 2022. CREDIT: Damian Avitia /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

The “Icy Chain” hitmaker accessorized with diamond bracelets, rings and a chunky chainlink diamond necklace. She also carried a mint-green mini Lady Dior handbag that featured the brand’s signature lettering hanging from the bag.

A closer look at Saweetie’s mint green mules. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To finish off everything, Saweetie slipped on pair of mint green mules that had two raised straps of fabric across the toes. The shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches.

Saweetie wasn’t the only rapper holding court at the game as Kanye West was also in attendance. The Lakers are known to draw star power like Adele, Jojo Siwa and Naomi Osaka, who were at recent competitions.

When it comes to the musician’s essential clothing aesthetic, she tends to wear trendy and modern pieces. For example, we recently saw her wear the ever-popular Miu Miu mini skirt paired with a cropped tan sweater with a white cutoff button-up underneath.

Saweetie has made a name for herself within the fashion industry and worked with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. She even launched her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors.

Click through the gallery to see Saweetie’s style through the years.

Pop on a pair of green mules for a fun look.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Larroude Madonna Vinyl Mules, $295.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Rendivi Sandal, $99.

CREDIT: Moda Operandi

To Buy: The Attico Devon Patent Leather Mules, $655.