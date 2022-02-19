Saweetie Goes Preppy-Chic in a Cropped Sweater, Mini Skirt and Black Cap-Toe Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie channels It-girl energy with her latest Instagram post. The “Icy Chain” rapper shared a photoset to the platform Thursday that showed the musician in a chic, preppy look.

Saweetie wore a head-to-toe Miu Miu ensemble consisting of a camel brown cropped cashmere sweater with a cable-stitch motif layered over a cropped white button-up. On the lower half, she opted for a polished mini skirt with exposed pockets that helped tie the outfit together. For accessories, she chose a brown leather belt, black rectangular shoulder bag and dainty, sparkly jewelry pieces.

On her feet, Saweetie styled black t-strap Miu Miu pumps with gray socks for a preppy vibe. The shoes have a white cap-toe design, black straps and a heel height of approximately three inches.

When it comes to the “Best Friend” rapper’s clothing aesthetic, she tends to fancy modern and fashion-forward garments that emphasize her individuality. For example, she recently wore a fun LBD paired with purple metallic boots for a statement-making ensemble. And we’ve also seen her dress up neutral-colored loungewear with pointy pumps.

Saweetie has made a name for herself within the fashion industry and worked with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. She even launched her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors.

Take a note from Saweetie’s style book and put on a pair of t-strap black sandals for a streamlined look.

