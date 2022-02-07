Saweetie Upgrades Crop Top & Sweatpants With Bottega Veneta Shearling Coat & Pointy Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie dropped by Instagram on Friday to remind everyone that she’s an It Girl. The chart-topping rapper made her fans want to tap into her latest look.

The bombshell beauty looked cozy and chic in the new images. Saweetie dressed for the season in a Cropped Shearling Down Jacket by Bottega Veneta. The quilted butter outerwear includes supremely soft shearling, a high-neck, a spread collar and slant pockets.

She paired her cropped coat with a white tank top and black loose-fitting trousers. The “My Type” artist added a pop of color to her ensemble with her sharp burgundy nails. In true icy bae form, Saweetie made sure she was dripping in diamonds. She tied her look together with large square-shaped earrings, layers of iced out chokers and thin silver rings.

The Mac Cosmetics ambassador continued to elevate her look with luxurious pieces by carrying a Louis Vuitton briefcase. She debuted a new hairstyle, adding blunt bangs to her dark straight hair.

On her feet, was a pair of sleek pointed-toe pumps. Her footwear choice was nice complement to her fashionable outfit as it helped to place more emphasis on her coat. Pointed-toe pumps are a favorite among many. Several celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Heidi Klum, Gabrielle Union and Rebel Wilson have all been spotted in the silhouette in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie has a bold and boisterous appetite. She has a natural knack for stylish statement pieces like glittery bodysuits, bejeweled mini dresses and bright separates. The self-proclaimed Icy Girl loves luxurious labels like Chanel, Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Hermés. On the footwear front, she tends to gravitate to various boot styles, stiletto pumps and fresh kicks.

