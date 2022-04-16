Saweetie Gives ’90s Bombshell Vibes in a Matching Halter Top and Miniskirt With Gold Heels for 2022 Coachella

If there is one thing Saweetie knows, it’s how to play with color in a chic way.

The “Best Friend” rapper took the 2022 Coachella stage alongside Brazilian singer Anitta, where the two wore effervescent and eye-catching looks.

Saweetie performs with Anitta at Coachella in Indio, Calif., on April 15. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Saweetie donned a matching outfit that consisted of a red printed halter top and minskirt. The set is reminiscent of a ‘90s Coogi sweater, but its reinterpretation into this outfit had a modern and trendy twist. The top had green strings for a pop of unifying color, and the skirt had a thick red elastic waistband for security.

Halterneck tops feature an open back with straps that secure around the neck, exposing the shoulders. Marilyn Monroe is famed for popularizing halter necks, thanks to her iconic white halterneck dress in ​​”The Seven Year Itch.” Halter top shirts were also popular in the ‘90s, coming back with the modern style revival.

Saweetie performs at Coachella with Anitta in Indio, Calif., on April 15. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Accessories-wise, Saweetie popped on several gold necklaces, including a Chanel piece — and chunky gold hoops. Her cobalt blue tresses were vibrant as well and popped alongside her outfit.

Gold shiny heels completed her ensemble. Although her entire shoes are not in the shot, it’s evident that the shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches and included a thin ankle strap for maximum security.

Saweetie has made a name for herself within the fashion industry and worked with labels PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. She even launched her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors.

Coachella is scheduled for April 15-17 and April 22-24. The multiday music festival, which includes numerous established and emerging musical performances, features headlining sets by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia and others. Returning after a two-year hiatus, the event will also host stylish activations and parties from Revolve, Rolling Stone, Levi’s, Rachel Zoe and more.

