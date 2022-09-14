LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Gets Passionate in Risky Plunging Dress & Strappy Sandals for Glamorous Vanity Fair Family Photoshoot

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James posed for their first family feature story in Vanity Fair. In new images released yesterday, the group is seen in their natural habitat, clad in everything from swimwear to gowns.

Savannah stood by her NBA star husband, the pair leaning against a black sports car, the husband and wife duo dressed in all black. In a rather elegant move, 36-year-old Savannah was dressed in a see-through lacy black dress fastened with a black bow and a plunging neckline. Adorned down the middle with bedazzled buttons, the long sleeve garment was paired with silver wrist cuffs, a chain necklace and diamond studs that further made her shine.

Adding to her daring dress, Savannah strapped on black sandal heels that offered the mom-of-three some added inches. The heels were secured to the star’s feet with several bands that traveled up her leg, kept in place with circular gold clasps.

Another still saw Savannah and her family gathered around the dinner table, every person looking their sharpest, while a meal was laid out before them. Certainly not your average dinner party, Savannah stood towards the side of the table dressed in a pleated blush pink and sparkling gold gown with a bold keyhole cutout on the bodice and a high ruffled neckline.

Accompanying her gilded digs, the entrepreneur wore a bright pink ruffled boa which she draped over her arms. The pink-centric look was partnered with silver and turquoise rings and dangling tear drop style earrings that paired well with the flushed tones.

