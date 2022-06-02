×
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Commands Attention in Chocolate Bustier & Sharp Heels at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
LeBron and Savannah James stepped out in style for the premiere of Netflix’s “Hustle” held at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The NBA superstar and Adam Sandler are two of the film’s producers, which follows a former basketball scout as he tries to revive his career by recruiting a player with a checkered past from overseas to play in the NBA. “Hustle” will be available to stream on Netflix on June 8.

Savannah James, Netflix Hustle, High Heels
Savannah James at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ held at the Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2022 in Westwood, Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Savannah was effortlessly chic at the event in a chocolate leather bustier top and high-waist trousers. The pants gave her ensemble a business-casual feel, due to its polished structure, front pleats and cuffed hem. Completing her look was a white blazer that she draped delicately over her shoulders and brown open-toe heels.

Savannah’s bone straight caramel tresses was the perfect complement to her outfit along with her neutral glowy makeup and glossy pout. To amp up her look, the business mogul accessorized with a thin silver necklace, diamond bracelets and a white padded round clutch.

LeBron kept it casual for the night wearing a brown corduroy jacket with a black top with tapered pants. The NBA superstar finished off his fit with sleek shades and white sneakers.

Lebron James, Savannah James, Hustle Premiere
Lebron James and Savannah James at Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ premiere held at Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

Savannah is known for fiercely applying pressure to the fashion game. The matriarch of the James empire has stepped it up a notch by serving some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. The interior designer has a shoe wardrobe that consists of strappy sandals with pyramid heels, platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps.

