LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks.

From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022.

Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family feature story in Vanity Fair’s September/October 2022 issue. The superstar duo was a coordinated couple in matching monochrome ensembles in the spread. Savannah donned a Chanel dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals. While LeBron sported a Tom Ford top and trousers with Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

Savannah appeared in sleek style while celebrating her 36th birthday in August. The entrepreneur struck a model-worthy pose in a strapless black dress and chain-strap sandals.

In November, Savannah gave a Canadian tuxedo a sharp finish. The socialite wore a denim hooded Alaïa bodysuit. She tucked the garment into a pair of high-waist denim flare-leg jeans. Adding a pop of color to her ensemble, Savannah slipped into a pair of neon green pointed-toe pumps.

In June, the interior designer attended the premiere of Netflix’s, “Hustle” with her husband LeBron James. Savannah was effortlessly chic for the occasion, wearing a strapless chocolate leather bustier top with high-waist trousers. She completed her look with a pair of brown open-toe heels.

Lebron James and Savannah James at Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ premiere held at Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

James has a shoe wardrobe that ranges from sharp to classic. The interior designer tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals with pyramid heels, platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet and while sitting courtside. Some of her favorite brands include Charlotte Olympia, Amina Muaddi and Christian Louboutin. When she’s off-duty, Savannah will likely complete her looks with printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels like Vans.

