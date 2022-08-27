LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels.

The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her features with a smoky wash over the lids and a nude lip.

Sticking to the classics, James wore black and gold strappy sandals with a stiletto style heel that raised the birthday girl to new heights. The shoes featured black arches with rounded toes and glittering straps that drew the eye to the heels with every step James took.

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

In recent weeks, stars including Vanessa Hudgens, Tayshia Adams and Alessandra Ambrosio have also worn Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Casadei stiletto sandals, in addition to James.

James’ footwear choices are typically sharp and sleek. The star can be seen in a range of typical and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.

PHOTOS: See LeBron James’ best on-court sneaker moments.