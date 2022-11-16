×
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Does Denim on Denim in Hooded Alaïa Bodysuit With Neon Green Pumps

By Amina Ayoud
Savannah James pulled a hooded denim-on-denim look featuring vibrant pointed-toe pumps this week. She shared the outfit on her Instagram on Nov. 14.

The images saw James wearing a denim Alaïa bodysuit which she wore with the hood up and over her curled blond locks. The bodysuit was tucked into high-waisted denim jeans with flared wide legs that almost eclipsed James’ vibrant shoe game. The social media personality carried a bright blue bag fitted with fringy tassels in aqua and light blues.

James completed the look with sleek neon green pointed-toe pumps that streamlined and elongated her silhouette. The heels, which stand at around 3 to 4 inches tall, also featured a glossy finish that offered the ensemble an added texturally interesting detail. Even the expressive pop of color was a welcomed choice that broke up all the blue denim, creating visual interest.

LeBron James, Zhuri James, Savannah James
(L-R) LeBron James, Zhuri James and Savannah James at the premiere of Warner Bros “Space Jam: A New Legacy” held at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on July 12, 2021.
CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

James’ footwear choices are typically trendy and sleek. The star can be seen in a range of typical and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally on point, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.

Last we caught up with James and her ever-growing family, they’d graced the glossy covers of Vanity Fair, the starry group shot for the publication at home in glamorous style. The occasion saw James dressed in a lacy black dress fastened with a black bow and a plunging neckline. Adorned with bedazzled buttons, the long sleeve garment was paired with silver wrist cuffs, a chain necklace, and diamond studs that further made her shine. She wore the dramatic gown with strappy black heels.

