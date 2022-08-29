Saucy Santana Commands Attention in High-Slit Feathered Dress & Pearly Heels on MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Saucy Santana arrived to the 2022 MTV VMAs donned in a dreamy wrap dress on Sunday in New Jersey. The “Material Girl” rapper made his red carpet debut at the awards a memorable one.

Fitted with faux-feather trim, the social media personality dressed in a maxi cream gown made for luxurious lounging, the dress lined with hot pink fabric.

Saucy Santana at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The garment was gathered and wrapped to one side and featured a risky side slit and bell sleeves. Santana wore little to no visible accessories, letting the whimsical piece speak for itself. Beyond accessories, he did his face in warm brown hues with a nude lip to finish.

The 28-year-old finished off his look strong, stepping into white square-toed sandal heels. Every strap on the shoes was dotted with large pearls that offered the simple silhouette an interesting addition. While the style is slightly understated, the geometric shape, as well as the adornments, make the heel a subdued winner.

The entertainer has come a long way from doing the hip-hop duo City Girls makeup. Santana’s notability has skyrocketed thanks to his viral fame on TikTok. Since the release of his Feb. 29, 2019 single “Walk Em Like a Dog”, the performer has become a recognizable name, especially with Gen Z and Millennial.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

