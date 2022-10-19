Saucy Santana Fiercely Struts with Lizzo at ‘The Special Tour’ in Slouchy Stocking Boots & Graphic Joggers

Saucy Santana took a break from touring duties to have some backstage fun with Lizzo – the “About Damn Time” singer is currently touring alongside Santana and Latto. “The Special Tour” kicked off in Sunrise Florida on Sept. 23 and will end in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

On Tuesday, Santana uploaded an Instagram Reel, which sees him strutting hand-in-hand with Lizzo. The video is set to Madonna and Santana’s “Material Gworllllllll.”

Living up to the title of the song, both Santana and Lizzo showcased their best catwalks in fashionable fits. Santana was casually dressed for the moment. The chart-topping rapper wore a black zip-up hoodie over a simple black T-shirt. He teamed both tops with white jogger sweatpants.

To further elevate the moment, the “Walk” artist accessorized with a bevy of blinged-out accessories including, a diamond choker necklace, bracelets and a ring. He also covered his eyes with dark Louis Vuitton shades.

When it came down to the shoes, Santana completed his look with Rick Owens sneaker boots. The silhouette has stretch grained lambskin, an elasticized collar and round calfskin toe in off-white.

Lizzo made a pronounced stride in a nude jumpsuit that was decorated with sparkling pink accents throughout. The piece had a plunging deep V-neckline and long fitted sleeves. To place more emphasis on her look, the “About Damn Time” singer complemented the ensemble with hoop earrings. Lizzo also added dramatic striped eyeshadow and styled her hair curly.

Finishing Lizzo’s look was a pair of chunky combat boots. The silhouette matched her outfit perfectly and included a stacked tan outsole and rigged edge for greater traction.

Santana is guaranteed to provide us with three things: fashionable moments, a fierce walk and viral-worthy music, and he never disappoints. The “Material Girl” hitmaker is known to turn heads on and off the carpet. Often dripped out in designer, he favors several luxury labels Rick Owens is one of his favorites as well as, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Marni.

PHOTOS: Discover Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week.