Sarah Jessica Parker Models Her Newest Boot Creations for Her SJP Shoe Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Jessica Parker makes a strong case for her latest creation.

The “Sex and the City” star posted a photoset Thursday on Instagram that showed her looking somber while modeling off her newest boot design, the Momo. For the ensemble, Parker donned a neutral-colored waffle-knit top paired with slouchy light-wash jeans that she rolled up to her calf to show off the distinct footwear. She pulled her golden tresses into a neat bun that helped unify her vibe.

As stated, Parker slipped on a pair of her new Momo boots that she designed for her namesake footwear collection. The ones of her feet were in brown and featured a fur-trim and interior silver zipper that the wearer to unfurl or close up with the silver zipper attached to the front of the shoes. The style is available for purchase at SJPbysarahjessicaparker.com and comes in three colors.

Parker is known for her uber-stylish sartorial aesthetic that prompts her to wear billowing gowns, tulle skirts, intricate tailoring, structured separates and dashing outerwear that all feel modern yet very fashion-forward. On her Instagram feed and on red carpets alike is where she tends to display her affinity for statement-making looks. When it comes to footwear, Parker often slips her feet into pumps, sandals and boots from labels including Manolo Blahnik and SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

The “And Just Like That” star has become one of the fashion industry’s darlings due to her character Carrie’s penchant for trendy garments on HBO’s hit series “Sex and the City.” She has starred in campaigns for brands \ Jordache and Fendi.

Click through the gallery to see Parker’s most beautiful shoes over the years.