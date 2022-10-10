Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City.

On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple beaded necklace and black stud earrings. Completing the outfit was a pink and purple woven leather bucket bag with thin upper straps.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Parker slipped into a set of matching heeled sandals. Her metallic magenta pair featured thin toe and buckled slingback straps, as well as thin platform soles. Giving the style a slick finish were stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, creating a head-to-toe monochrome statement. Though the style is unclear, its sheen and punchy color are certainly a fit in the footwear world, as similar heels have popped in new collections by Schutz, Stuart Weitzman, Alexander McQueen and Black Suede Studio.

A closer look at Parker’s sandals. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

As chronicled on the show’s costume department’s Instagram page, Parker’s ensemble was notably her first wearing a single color as Bradshaw. Parker herself also playfully coined the moment “Dateline Bryant Park” on Instagram.

Parker’s outfit is her second public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has begun filming throughout New York City last week. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan this fall.

