Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Homage to Carrie Bradshaw While Wearing a Fendi Baguette Bag and Blue Satin Pumps at the Fendi ’23 Resort Show

By Amina Ayoud
Sarah Jessica Parker transformed into her beloved “Sex and The City” character Carrie Bradshaw for the night at Fend’s ’23 resort show in New York yesterday. Paying homage to her on-screen persona’s iconic wardrobe, Parker was clad in business casual Fendi with sharp footwear.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Fendi 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 9 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for FENDI

The “And Just Like That” star’s ensemble consisted of a checkered collar button up with exaggerated sleeves, which she paired with a dainty slip skirt with a seafoam green lettuce hem reminiscent of her fictional alter ego’s quintessential 2000s style.

Further honoring her character, Parker slung a pink and white sequined Fendi Baguette bag over her shoulder. The piece has maintained a longevity thanks to Parker, and what better way to applaud its legacy and influence than to wear it to the show. Along with a few silver and turquoise rings, the fashionable actress wore a couple of silver studs for good measure.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Fendi 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 09 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for FENDI
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Fendi 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 9 in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

Repping her own brand, Parker wore SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps in a light satin blue that perfectly matched the hem of her skirt. Featuring pointed toes and sharp stiletto heels, the footwear was a stand-out style that exemplified her impeccable eye for all things shoes. Parker’s footwear venture includes boots and pumps in every color and pattern, along with fragrances, apparel and accessories.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Fendi 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 9 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for FENDI
Fendi’s ’23 resort collection saw the exciting and unexpected collaboration of Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs. The small capsule debuted at the runway show Friday at Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom as part of a larger collection that paid homage to the brand’s bestselling Baguette bag. Other collabs included a remix of the Baguette by way of Tiffany & Co. and its signature robin egg blue hue along with a sequin hot pink iteration by SJP who immortalized the bag in “Sex and the City.”

PHOTOS: See the shoe collection Sarah Jessica Parker created inspired by her character “Carrie Bradshaw.” 

