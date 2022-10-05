Sarah Jessica Parker Films ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 in Jumpsuit & Strappy Heels with Pigeon Clutch Bag

Sarah Jessica Parker was seen on the set of “And Just Like That” season 2 with her costar Kristin Davis today, in New York City.

On set, Parker wore a stone blue jumpsuit with several zippers detailing and pockets. She added a simple silver necklace and stud earrings to the look. Of course, that’s not where the accessorizing ended. In true Carrie fashion, she added her own unique style. She carried a 3D-printed pigeon clutch bag from JW Anderson. Under her jumpsuit pant leg, she also tied a beige satin Fendi anklet purse from the brand’s SS23 line to her ankle. Many fans remember Carrie donning the Fendi Baguette through several scenes of “Sex and the City,” so it comes as no surprise that she still continues to wear the style in the reboot.

Parker and Davis on set of ‘And Just Like That’ season 2 in NYC on Oct. 5. CREDIT: ose Perez / SplashNews.com

Parker slipped into a familiar pair of shoes while in character. She slipped on Dior Extreme heels that she wore in the “Sex and the City” movie while Carrie and Big toured apartments. The brown python material covered the strappy heels and flat silver studs detailed the ankle straps. The thin heels reach roughly 5 inches. Parker added beige socks to her look this time, providing extra warmth and extra interest for the outfit.

A closer look of SJP’s shoes. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

When it comes to her own style, SJP is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin.

