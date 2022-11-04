×
Sarah Jessica Parker Chicly Pairs Knit Tights With Bow-Embellished Pumps on Set of ‘And Just Like That…’

By Melody Rivera
Celebrity Sightings In New York – November 04, 2022
Sarah Jessica Parker returned for another day on the set of “And Just Like That” Season 2. The actress was photographed today arriving at work in chic fall style.

The “Hocus Pocus 2” actress cozied up with a multi-colored plaid shirt that sat underneath a light blue corduroy jumpsuit. The knee-high one-piece featured a black button-down front. She paired the look with a long black and white houndstooth coat.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming on the set of 'And Just Like That...' TV Series on November 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ TV Series on Nov. 4.
CREDIT: GC Images

Parker accessorized with a multi-toned pendant necklace and pearl studs. She added some vibrancy to the look with a cream tote bag that had a blue and neon pink graphic design on it.

For her footwear, Parker completed the look with black suede heels, which she styled with grey knit tights. The pointed-toe shoes featured a flat blow that sat at the top. Her pumps also brought a little height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 2 inches tall.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming on the set of 'And Just Like That...' TV Series on November 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ TV Series on Nov. 4.
CREDIT: GC Images

Parker’s outfit is currently filming the second season of “And Just Like That…” in New York. This week, she was photographed as Bradshaw in different looks. Yesterday, she went viral after re-wearing her very famous Vivienne Westwood wedding gown that she wore in the first “Sex and the City” movie.

