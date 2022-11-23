Sarah Hyland Gives Menswear-Inspired Suiting Feminine Twists in Sandal Heels for ‘Today’ Show With with Adam Devine

Suited up, Sarah Hyland and her “Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin” co-star Adam Devine were seen hitting the streets of New York today exiting the “Today” show studios. Hyland looked sharp, dressed in a gray menswear-inspired suit and equally sharp platform footwear.

Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine exit the “Today” morning show in New York on Nov. 23, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hyland’s look consisted of a two-piece set that included an oversized boxy blazer in dark gray that was accompanied by pleated slouchy trousers that had a billowing, free-flowing quality. Rather than a tailored look, most menswear-inspired ensembles play with proportions and blur the boundary lines between gendered fashion.

Although they were ever so slightly obstructed thanks to Hyland’s trousers, the star stepped into a set of sleek platform sandals with a glossy black finish that streamlined her all-business outfit. The style featured black uppers with thick straps that crossed over her toes for a peep-toe effect. The lofty footwear also sported thick platform soles that further added to the heels’ sky-high boosting abilities. Block heels totaling 3-4-inches in height finished the set, giving her a moderate height boost with a walkable base.

Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine exit the “Today” morning show in New York on Nov. 23, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Hyland coordinates her pairs to her outfits with stylist Brad Goreski on the red carpet. The “Vampire Academy” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, Andrea Wazen and more top brands for appearances. While off-duty, she gravitates towards flat and heeled mules by Jeffrey Campbell and Dr. Scholl’s, as well as Ugg boots and slippers. Hyland’s casual style also incorporates athletic sneakers by Fila, Reebok and Nike.

