Sarah Hyland Slips on Thong Sandals With Height-Boosting Platforms, Sports Bra & Leggings For Yoga

Sarah Hyland put a warm-weather spin on a casual summer ensemble. The “Modern Family” star was spotted arriving at a yoga class in Los Angels on Sunday.

Hyland easily elevated her athleisure attire with statement accessories and eye-catching footwear for the relaxing workout session. The actress wore a white oversized button-down shirt over a black sports bra. She teamed the tops with stole-colored leggings.

Hyland accessorized with a black leather cap and brown sunglasses. She also added a black face mask and thin necklace. She strapped a black duffle bag on her shoulder as well a small Chloé handbag. Crafted from lower-impact linen canvas detailed with shiny calfskin strips, the medium Woody tote bag is a spacious bag with a strong summer attitude. The bag’s sharp, modern lines are emphasized by the contrasting vertical leather strips and the signature Chloé logo ribbon in lower-impact linen, carried over from the Maison’s Woody mule.

Hyland gave the casual outfit a slick boost with black platform wedge flip-flops. The shoe style had a thong strap that sat in between toes, a padded footbed and sat on a thick wedge. Platform flip-flops are big summer 2022 trend. The controversial sandal from the early-aughts has returned in a big way and brands are catching on and churning out their own takes.

Hyland’s essential style consists of modern, trendy and edgy styles in the form of printed separates, structured jeans, flowy dresses and casual sweaters. When dressed to the nines, the entertainer pops in gowns by staple brands like Zac Posen and Georges Hobieka. She also favors shoes from brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.

