×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sarah Hyland Slips on Thong Sandals With Height-Boosting Platforms, Sports Bra & Leggings For Yoga

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM
2017
2018
2019
2019
View Gallery 9 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Hyland put a warm-weather spin on a casual summer ensemble. The “Modern Family” star was spotted arriving at a yoga class in Los Angels on Sunday.

Hyland easily elevated her athleisure attire with statement accessories and eye-catching footwear for the relaxing workout session. The actress wore a white oversized button-down shirt over a black sports bra. She teamed the tops with stole-colored leggings.

Sarah Hyland, Platform Flip-Flops
Sarah Hyland arrives at a yoga class in Los Angeles, CA on July 31, 2022.
CREDIT: GP / MEGA
Sarah Hyland, Platform Flip-Flops
Sarah Hyland spotted at a yoga class in Los Angeles, CA on July 31, 2022.
CREDIT: GP / MEGA

Hyland accessorized with a black leather cap and brown sunglasses. She also added a black face mask and thin necklace. She strapped a black duffle bag on her shoulder as well a small Chloé handbag. Crafted from lower-impact linen canvas detailed with shiny calfskin strips, the medium Woody tote bag is a spacious bag with a strong summer attitude. The bag’s sharp, modern lines are emphasized by the contrasting vertical leather strips and the signature Chloé logo ribbon in lower-impact linen, carried over from the Maison’s Woody mule.

Related

Karlie Kloss Laces Into Ankle-Tie Thong Sandals and Striped Shirtdress in Italy

Jennifer Lopez's Son Maximilian Muniz Slips on Thong Sandals With Twin Emme in Paris on Honeymoon Trip

Julianne Hough Chicly Dances in Thong Sandals & Flouncy Maxi Skirt Backstage at 'POTUS' on Broadway

Hyland gave the casual outfit a slick boost with black platform wedge flip-flops. The shoe style had a thong strap that sat in between toes, a padded footbed and sat on a thick wedge. Platform flip-flops are big summer 2022 trend. The controversial sandal from the early-aughts has returned in a big way and brands are catching on and churning out their own takes.

Sarah Hyland, Platform Flip-Flops
Sarah Hyland arrives at a yoga class in Los Angeles, Ca on July 31, 2022.
CREDIT: GP / MEGA

Hyland’s essential style consists of modern, trendy and edgy styles in the form of printed separates, structured jeans, flowy dresses and casual sweaters. When dressed to the nines, the entertainer pops in gowns by staple brands like Zac Posen and Georges Hobieka. She also favors shoes from brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.

Slip into a pair of platform wedge sandals this summer.

Carlene Platform Sandals
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Carlene Platform Sandals, $70 (was $80)

Abound Platform Wedge Flip Flop
CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Abound Platform Wedge Flip Flop, $19 (was $25)

Wild Pair Naomie Thong Platform Wedge Sandals
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Wild Pair Naomie Thong Platform Wedge Sandals, $50.

PHOTOS: See Hyland’s best style moments in the gallery. 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad